No metal band has mastered the art of the live album quite like Iron Maiden.

The metal veterans have remained one of the biggest bands in the world for nearly half a century by supplying their fans with a constant embarrassment of riches, both onstage and in the studio. Each tour boasts an epic stage production and unique set list, and in most cases, fans can expect a live album (sometimes with a video accompaniment) to recap the latest installment in what Bruce Dickinson has described as the band's "theater of the mind."

Maiden has also made no bones about wanting to challenge themselves and their fans. While one can expect a handful of requisite classics — "Run to the Hills," "The Number of the Beast," "The Trooper" — to appear on most of their live records, the sextet has also made it a point to feature a healthy dose of its latest studio offering on most accompanying live albums, especially in the 21st century.

A lesser band would struggle to pull off this maneuver without sending fans flocking to the bathroom or reaching for the skip button. But Iron Maiden has always regarded their contemporary work with the same respect as their time-honored classics, compelling their fans to do the same. That's why, on the following list of Iron Maiden Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best, several of their highest-ranked entries include a wealth of new material, mixing seamlessly with decades-old songs.

Note that we've only included the band's 13 officially released full-length live albums on the following list, so goodies like 1981's Maiden Japan EP are absent. But that's the great thing about Iron Maiden: When you're ready to explore further, there's almost always more official and bootleg material available to quench your thirst.