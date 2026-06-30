Rolling Stones fans are getting excited about the arrival of Foreign Tongues, the highly anticipated album from the rock legends, which lands July 10th. To celebrate, Ultimate Classic Rock Nights wants to give you a shot at winning a copy on vinyl.

Foreign Tongues arrives less than three years after the band's well-received Hackney Diamonds, which achieved multi-platinum success, picking up the Stones' latest Grammy Award in the process as well.

The forthcoming album finds longtime friend and associate Steve Winwood playing on several songs with additional guest appearances by Sir Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of the Cure and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Foreign Tongues once again finds the band working with producer Andrew Watt.

They recorded the album in less than a month and Mick Jagger says things went great.

“I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues," he shared in a press release. "We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Keith Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets. You can find more information here as far as preorders.

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For your chance to win one of the copies of Foreign Tongues we have to give away, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends July 8, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!