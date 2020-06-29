Bob Dylan First Artist With Top 40 LPs in Seven Different Decades

Bob Dylan set a daunting new record with his latest LP, Rough and Rowdy Ways, becoming the first artist to reach the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 album chart in each decade since the '60s.

The record, which debuted at No. 2 last week, marked the songwriter's highest chart entry since 2009's Together Through Life, which peaked at No. 1. Rough and Rowdy Ways is now Dylan's 23rd top 10 LP and 50th to crack the Top 40, Billboard reports.

Dylan's longevity of Top 40 chart success is astounding. He achieved eight entries in the '60s (including 1963's The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, 1964's The Times They Are a-Changin', 1965's Bringing It All Back Home and Highway 61 Revisited, 1966's Blonde on Blonde, 1968's John Wesley Harding and 1969's Nashville Skyline) and a whopping 14 in the '70s (including 1970's New Morning and Self Portrait, 1973's Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, 1974's Planet Waves, 1975's Blood on the Tracks and the Basement Tapes, 1976's Desire, 1978's Street-Legal and 1979's Slow Train Coming).

He then earned seven in the '80s (1980's Saved, 1981's Shot of Love, 1983's Infidels, 1985's Empire Burlesque and 1989's Oh Mercy) and a career-low four in the '90s (including 1990's Under the Red Sky and 1997's Time Out of Mind).

Boosted in part by his archival Bootleg series, Dylan then bumped back up with seven Top 40 albums in the '00s (including 2001's Love and Theft, 2006's Modern Times and 2009's Together Through Life) and nine in the '10s (including 2012's Tempest, 2015's Shadows in the Night, 2016's Fallen Angels and 2017's Triplicate).

In total, Dylan has earned five No. 1 albums: Planet Waves, Blood on the Tracks, Desire, Modern Times and Together Through Life.

Rough and Rowdy Ways features the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul," which topped Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart, making it Dylan's first No. 1 on any of the publication's song charts. The record also features the singles "False Prophet" and "I Contain Multitudes."