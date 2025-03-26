Bob Dylan Launches 2025 Tour in Tulsa: Set List

Bob Dylan launched his 2025 tour on Tuesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of the Bob Dylan Center.

As with previous tour legs, Dylan did not allow cell phones inside the venue. A complete set list, however, can be viewed below.

Though Dylan's song selections were similar to previous legs of touring, one notable difference was in his band lineup. Drummer Jim Keltner has been replaced by Anton Fig, who has worked with Dylan before, both in studio and live. (Fig contributed to two of Dylan's '80s albums, Empire Burlesque and Knocked Out Loaded.) He's also worked with artists like Paul Simon, Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Mick Jagger and many more.

From here, Dylan's tour will travel through mainly Midwest cities, including Sioux City, Iowa, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Youngstown, Ohio. The final show of the trek is scheduled fro April 22 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Where Else Will Dylan Perform This Year?

But less than a month after his own tour ends, Dylan will get back on the road for Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which kicks off May 13 in Phoenix. Along with Dylan and Nelson, other performances will be given by Billy Strings, Sierra Hull and Lily Meola.

At other points in the tour, other acts will be swapped in, such as Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, the Red Clay Strays and more, though Dylan is scheduled to perform at every show. The tour concludes Sept. 19 in Troy, Wisconsin.

Bob Dylan, Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 3/25/25 Set List

1. "All Along the Watchtower"

2. "It Ain't Me, Babe"

3. "I Contain Multitudes"

4. "False Prophet"

5. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

6. "Black Rider"

7. "My Own Version of You"

8. "To Be Alone With You"

9. "Crossing the Rubicon"

10. "Desolation Row"

11. "Key West (Philosopher Pirate)"

12. "Watching the River Flow"

13. "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue"

14. "I've Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You"

15. "Mother of Muses"

16. "Goodbye Jimmy Reed"

17. "Every Grain of Sand"