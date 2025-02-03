Bob Dylan Announces Expanded 2025 Tour Dates
While most of the music world was focussed on the Grammys Sunday night, Bob Dylan decided to announce his expanded 2025 touring plans.
The legendary singer-songwriter revealed 16 new performances, bringing his total for the year to 20. The trek kicks off March 25 with a previously announced performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of the Bob Dylan Center. Most of the shows will take place in the Midwest, with stops including Sioux City, Iowa, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Youngstown, Ohio. The current slate of shows is set to conclude April 22 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Dylan’s full tour schedule can be found below.
The new concert dates are billed as an extension of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. That trek, which began in 2021, is the second longest tour of his storied career behind Dylan’s Never Ending Tour, which ran from 1988 to 2019.
Bob Dylan's 2025 Tour Dates
March 25 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
March 26 - Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center
March 28 - Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
March 29 - Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
March 30 - Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
April 1 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
April 2 - Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
April 4 - Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
April 5 - Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center
April 6 - Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner - Cofrin Family Hall
April 8 - Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre
April 9 - Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
April 11 - West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University - Elliott Hall of Music
April 12 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre
April 14 - South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center
April 16 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University - Miller Auditorium
April 17 - Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
April 19 - Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center
April 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
April 22 - Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center