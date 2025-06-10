Bachman-Turner Overdrive Extends U.S. Tour Into the Fall

Bachman-Turner Overdrive has added a string of new concerts, as they get set to play shows with the Marshall Tucker Band, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Blue Oyster Cult.

New stops include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington D.C., and now stretch into November. See a complete list of 2025 dates and stops below.

Revived by co-founder Randy Bachman in 2023, the group originally included Fred Turner and Bachman's late brothers Robbie and Tim. Turner began limiting himself to special appearances with the group in 2018. They now have a completely retooled lineup.

"BTO has truly become a family band again," Bachman said in an official statement. "My son Tal Bachman is on guitar, with my daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums, and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever."

Bachman-Turner Overdrive most recently appeared in dates across Canada on the massive Back in Overdrive Tour. "We're playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts," Bachman added, "and the response from fans has been incredible."

They're touring behind the newly released "60 Years Ago," Bachman-Turner Overdrive's first new song in decades. Bachman is promising setlists that will also include selections from the Guess Who, the group he co-founded with Burton Cummings prior to leaving for Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Fall US Tour Dates

10/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (with Blue Oyster Cult)

10/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/26 – Ocean City, MD @ Roland E. Powell Convention Center PAC

10/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/29 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

10/31 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata (with Starship feat. Mickey Thomas)

11/2 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

11/3 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theater

BTO Dates with Marshall Tucker Band and Starship

7/18 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

7/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino

7/20 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

7/22 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

7/24 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field

7/25 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Terre Haute

7/26 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

7/1 – El Reno, OK @ Lucky Star Casino

7/3 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center Complex#

#-Outlaws replacing Starship as special guest

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Summer US Tour Dates

7/28 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center For The Performing Art

7/29 – Elk Grove Village, IL @ The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex

7/31 – Jefferson City, MO @ MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

8/15 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Casino

8/16 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar PAC

8/18 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair

8/21 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino

8/22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ @ We-Ko-Pa Casino

8/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino

8/26 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

8/27 – Park City, KS @ Park City Arena

8/28 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit

8/30 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

8/31 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater

9/17 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

9/19 – Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

9/20 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino