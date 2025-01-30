Adrian Belew Has Hand Surgery

Beat guitarist Adrian Belew revealed he’d undergone surgery on his hand.

The former King Crimson, Talking Heads, Frank Zappa and David Bowie guitarist said he’d been enduring numbness and pain on his latest band’s first tour in 2024.

But he reported that the prognosis was good after treatment from one of the world’s foremost hand specialists.

“Early this morning I had hand surgery for carpal tunnel at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica,” Belew said via social media. “I am super fortunate to have Dr. Kobi Azari as my surgeon.

“Dr. Azari is a world-renowned surgeon who was the first in America to do a successful hand transplant. A bit overqualified for my minor surgery!”

Noting that Azari was a fan of his work, Belew thanked his medical team and continued: “Throughout the Beat tour my left hand kept going numb and burning like fire. Try playing ‘Three of a Perfect Pair’ without feeling your fingertips!

Adrian Belew Says He’ll Soon be ‘Better Than New’

“It often happened during sound checks but was almost always good by showtime. No worries now, I’ll be better than new in no time!” He accompanied his message with a picture of his strapped-up hand and another of his pre-surgery medical clothing.

Beat – which also features Steve Vai, Tony Levin and Danny Carey, who recreate King Crimson material from the ‘80s – recently announced a short tour of South America to take place in May. The band is expected to add more dates in due course.