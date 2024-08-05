Fall 2024 Tour Preview

Many of rock’s most popular acts will be hitting the road this fall.

In some cases, these tours will represent a last hurrah. Jeff Lynne’s ELO and ‘80s queen Cyndi Lauper will say goodbye to the road following extensive farewell treks in the fall. Aerosmith were going to be in that boat as well, but the band made the tough decision to cancel their Peace Out tour -- which was scheduled to resume Sept. 20 -- in the wake of singer Steven Tyler's continued vocal cord injury.

Several notable acts will continue tours this fall that they began earlier in the year. Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, the Doobie Brothers and Bret Michaels are among those stretching already-existing tours into the fall.

Residencies continue to be popular among classic rock fans, and none are more anticipated than the Eagles’ stay at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The group – whose lineup is currently made up of classic members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, alongside Glenn Frey’s son Deacon and country star Vince Gill – will appear at the otherworldly Sin City venue beginning in September and running through January 2025.

Several notable acts will join forces during their autumn treks. Among them, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top continuing their co-headlining ways, plus the reunited Creed taking 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH on and extended run.

These artists and more can be found below in our 2024 Fall Tour Preview.