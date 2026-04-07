After sneaking a few pieces of your kids’ Easter candy, you might’ve caught yourself thinking, “This isn’t as good as it used to be.” Turns out, you’re not alone. Even the grandson of the man behind Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has said something similar — and he’s making noise about it.

Obviously, a lot has changed since the 1980s — but there was just something about the candies of our youth, especially those from the ’80s, that felt a little… different.

Neon Candy, Endless Choices, and the Rise of Interactive Treats

It was the ’80s, so naturally, everything was packed with bright, neon colors, and the packaging felt far more sophisticated than before.

Mr. Bones Puzzle Candy With Coffin 1980s Candy Mr. Bones Puzzle Candy With Coffin (phleamkt via eBay) loading...

There was also something about the variety — you couldn't walk into a corner store without being barraged with the insane choices available to rot your teeth out (as Mom and your dentist said). It was a sugar-filled playground. Most importantly, '80's candies weren't just about sugar — they were about experiences.

READ MORE: If You Grew Up in the ’80s, You Had These at Home

A perfect example of not just sitting there and doing something was the Mr. Bones candy coffin (seen above). Not only was it a little "collectible plastic container" for you to store your other collectible things in, but the candy skeleton bones were like a little puzzle. If you didn't realize that then and are learning it now, sorry for missing out on all the fun.

Ready for Some 1980s Candies Throwbacks?

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial Reese's Pieces Candies Tied to the blockbuster “E.T.,” Reese’s Pieces became an instant icon. (Reese's/Getty) loading...

The awesome ’80s were also a turning point for sweet confections. It was the decade of blockbuster movies, and branding suddenly became a huge part of the candy world. Candy felt collectible, not so much the treats themselves, but the packaging and tie-ins that came with them.

LOOK: 21 Candies From the '80s That You Probably Haven’t Thought About in Years How many of these over-the-top ’80s candies — sweet, sour, and sometimes downright ridiculous — do you remember from your childhood? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz