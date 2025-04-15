ZZ Top Announces Massive 2025 North American ‘Elevation’ Tour
ZZ Top will launch the 51-date North American Elevation tour on June 1 in Victoria, British Columbia, with the fun currently set to conclude on Oct. 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Texas trio were the most active classic rock band in terms of touring last year, beating out fellow road warriors such as Judas Priest, Styx and Journey with 99 shows in 2024.
It looks like Billy Gibbons is determined to break into triple digits this year. The guitar legend began 2025 with a 25-date tour with his side band the BFGs, then immediately followed that up with 23 North American ZZ Top dates. On April 26 the group will begin a 12-date, three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, then it's off to Canada for the start of this latest North American tour, which will include the newly added dates.
Read More: ZZ Top Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
In mid-March, longtime ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard announced that he would be taking some time off from the tour to focus on an unspecified health issues. John Douglas, a longtime member of the band's tech crew and, most importantly a "fellow Texan," has been filling in since that time. He joins Gibbons and bassist Elwood Francis, who took over for the late Dusty Hill in 2021. A timeline for Beard's return has not been announced.
You can see ZZ Top's complete tour itinerary below. Ticket information can be found at their official website.
ZZ Top 2025 North American Tour Dates
June 1: Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
June 3: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
June 4: Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
June 6: Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Resort & Casino
June 7: Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
June 8: Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
June 10: Moorhead, MN - Bluestone Amphitheater
June 12: Wait Park, MN - The Ledge - Waite Park Amphitheater
June 13: Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort
June 14: Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Event Center
June 18: Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor
June 20: Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
June 21: Great Canadian Tornoto, ON - The Theatre
June 22: Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
June 25: Laval, QC - Place Bell
June 26: Quebec, QC - Agora Du Port Du Quebec
June 27: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
Aug. 2: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City
Aug. 4: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 6: Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Aug. 7: Washington, MO - Town & Country Fair
Aug. 8: Arcadia, WI - Ashley for the Arts
Aug. 10: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Aug. 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Concert Series
Aug. 14: Pocattello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater
Aug. 17: Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug. 22: Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Aug. 23: Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino
Aug. 24: Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
Aug. 26: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug. 28: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
Aug. 29: Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheater
Aug. 30: Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center
Sept. 3: Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Sept. 7: Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Sept. 11: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 13: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival
Sept. 17: New York, NY: Beacon Theater
Sept. 19: Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
Sept. 21: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 23: Binghamton, NY - Visions Memorial Arena
Sept. 24: Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Sept. 26: Providence, RI - Veteran's Memorial Auditorium
Sept. 27: Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 28: West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena
Oct. 2: Barco, NC - Morris Farm
Oct. 3: Winnsboro, SC - Field and Stream Music Fest
Oct. 5: Athens, GA - The Classic Center
Oct. 7: Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 9: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Oct. 10: Terra Haute, IN - The Mill