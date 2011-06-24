Chris Squire Dishes on Return of Geoff Downes to Yes

Yes bassist Chris Squire says that the return of one-time Yes singer Trevor Horn as a producer on the band's upcoming album, 'Fly From Here,' led to the group welcoming keyboardist Geoff Downes back into its lineup.

Squire reveals that it was Horn who suggested that the band recruit Downes for the new disc. That meant the group would have to say goodbye to former Yes member Rick Wakeman's son Oliver, who had been handling keyboard duties in the group.

"Trevor really thought that the album would benefit from working with Geoff again," Squire tells Billboard, "which I wasn't immediately sure about because we were getting on very well with Oliver, and Oliver didn't really do anything wrong. But eventually Trevor did persuade me we'd make a better album with Geoff."

The band's current lineup also features new singer Benoit David, who replaced an ailing Jon Anderson a couple of years ago, along with guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. Yes will embark on a North American tour with Styx beginning July 4 in Camden, N.J.

The new album, 'Fly From Here,' drops July 12. It was recently preceded by the release of the single 'We Can Fly.'

Watch a Promotional Video for the New Yes Album 'Fly From Here'