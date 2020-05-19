Roger Waters has accused former bandmate David Gilmour of refusing to give him access to Pink Floyd’s online following of 30 million fans.

Waters, who released a new version of the band’s “Mother” earlier this week, said he was delighted by the response to it, but regretted that he wasn’t able to advertise its existence to more people who might want to hear it.

“One and a half million of you have viewed our new version of ‘Mother,' which is lovely," Waters said in a video message. "It really warms my heart. But it does bring up the question: Why is this video not available on a website that calls itself the Pink Floyd website? Well, the answer to that is because nothing from me is on the website. I am banned by David Gilmour from the website.”

He went on to discuss the “Camp David” summit meeting he held last year with Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, which he said failed to reach any outcome.

“I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have,” he said. “The 30 million of you who subscribe … do so because of the body of work the five of us created: That’s Syd [Barrett], me, Rick [Wright], Nick and David over a number of years.”

Waters added that "it seems to me that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and share our projects.”

He also addressed his departure from Pink Floyd in 1985, which left Gilmour in charge and resulted in years of acrimony between the two of them - but that appeared to have been resolved over the past decade. “I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and I’m irrelevant, and I should just keep my mouth shut," Waters said.

To support his argument, Waters pointed out that artistic projects by GIlmour’s wife, Polly Samson, receive regular coverage on Pink Floyd's media channels, and suggested that those works were of little interest. “We should rise up,” he said. "Or just change the name of the band to Spinal Tap and then everything will be hunky dory.”