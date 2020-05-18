See Roger Waters Play Lockdown Version of Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’

Roger Waters has released a version of Pink Floyd's “Mother,” which he led from his home studio during the coronavirus lockdown.

The performance also features members of his band who contributed parts from their homes. “Social distancing is a necessary evil in COVID world,” Waters said in a statement. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

You can watch the video below.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Waters noted that he and his team didn't halt work on his upcoming tour despite the pandemic forcing its postponement.

“We didn’t stop for a single second,” he said. “The show is part rock ’n’ roll arena show, part cinema. It’s couched on this idea that we are divided between the ruling classes, who I characterize as living in the iCloud. They live in the sky – it’s all white up there, and they live in great luxury. And then there’s the netherworld where the rest of us shuffle around, uncomfortably numb. And then there’s a third place, the bar, which is a figment of my imagination, where people from all over the world, all communities, colors, creeds, religions can gather and speak to one another. I will be employing actors to be characters in the bar — I’m already casting, and I’ve written the whole screenplay.”

Asked if he was delving into Pink Floyd’s catalog for the show, Waters said he can "throw together a set list of any song that I ever wrote in my life, with the exception of some of the early ones. I’m not sure where ‘Set the Controls [for the Heart of the Sun]’ might fit into this narrative. Because that was when I was in my early 20s and I was copying shit out of books of Chinese poetry.”