When David Gilmour Thought He Was Joining Whitesnake

David Coverdale’s band Whitesnake has seen an impressive list of musicians come and go from its lineup. Still, one rocker heard he was joining the ranks but never did: David Gilmour.

During an appearance on the Rockonteurs podcast, Coverdale recalled his conversation with the Pink Floyd guitarist.

“I was at a party at Ian Paice’s house a lifetime ago and David [Gilmour] comes up to me,” Coverdale explained. “He says, ‘David, may I ask you, am I joining Whitesnake?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. But I read in the fucking Daily Mirror that Jimmy Page is joining and we haven’t spoken.”

READ MORE: Pink Floyd Albums Ranked

Coverdale, it turns out, was as surprised by Gilmour’s question as the Pink Floyd rocker was by the rumors.

“He heard he was joining Whitesnake and he needed confirmation,” Coverdale chuckled, recalling their conversation.

Though he joked he was “open to offers,” Coverdale noted that there was never a genuine discussion about Gilmour joining the group. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to imagine.

“Pinksnake!” Coverdale declared. “Come on, I’m in.”

David Coverdale Is Unsure About His Return to the Road

Whitesnake was in the midst of the European leg of their 2022 farewell tour when Coverdale was forced to cancel their remaining performances due to ongoing health issues. The singer was non-committal when asked about his possible return to performing.

READ MORE: Top 10 Whitesnake Songs

“I don’t know,” Coverdale confessed. “It’s so interesting, this aging shit. I still have issues in my shoulders. This is the rotator cuff. The blessing of arthritis… It really will depend on my health.”

Even while he’s off the road, Coverdale is staying busy. The rocker recently released a deluxe edition of The Purple Album, commemorating the 50th anniversary of his run with Deep Purple.