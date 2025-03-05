See Pink Floyd’s New Trailer for Restored ‘Pompeii’ Concert Film

Pink Floyd has released a trailer for their upcoming concert film Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII.

The movie, directed by Adrian Maben and first released in 1972, will return to theaters on April 24 in a newly restored print digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage. Steven Wilson provides a new audio mix of the music.

You can watch the trailer for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII below.

The movie documents Pink Floyd's appearance at the classic Roman amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy. The group performed its set over four days in October 1971 without an audience and focused on songs from Meddle, which came out in November 1971, and older favorites such as "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" and "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun."

It marked the first live concert performed at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii. The film also includes footage of Pink Floyd working on their next album in the studio.

Drummer Nick Mason notes in a press release that the movie is "a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side of the Moon."

In May 1972, Pink Floyd started recording The Dark Side of the Moon, which would be released the following March and made the band one of the biggest in the world. The album remains one of the best-selling records ever made.

When Is 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Playing?

The restored version of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII begins limited screenings, including IMAX showings, on April 24. The film's website has more information regarding tickets and times.

In addition to the concert movie, a 2025 remix of the soundtrack album will be released a week later, on May 2. Overseen by Wilson, the music will be available on CD, vinyl, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos.

You can see the track listing for the album below.

'Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Track Listing

Pompeii Intro

Echoes - Part 1

Careful With That Axe, Eugene

A Saucerful of Secrets

Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

One of These Days

Mademoiselle Nobs

Echoes - Part 2

Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited