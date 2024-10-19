Peter Frampton Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Peter Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Frampton said from the stage, noting his gratitude for Bill Wyman, Steve Marriott (his late Humble Pie bandmate), George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie. "Kindness is key. ... Thank you so much to the Rock Hall for this incredible honor. It's something beyond all my dreams...and I share it with all of you that have been with me on this beautiful journey, especially you my fans, who have brought me here tonight."

Just prior to accepting the award, Frampton performed "Baby (Somethin's Happening)" and was then joined by Keith Urban for "Do You Feel Like We Do?"

Though not a nominee at the time, Frampton appeared at last year's induction ceremony, joining inductee Sheryl Crow for a rendition of "Every Day Is a Winding Road."

Earlier this year, Frampton received the second most votes in the Rock Hall's fan vote category, coming in behind the Dave Matthews Band.

Peter Frampton's Current Plans

Though Frampton has been on the road performing for much of 2024, he does not have any concerts currently scheduled. He has continued to state publicly that although his IBM (Inclusion Body Myositis, a degenerative disease that affects a person's muscles) presents challenges, he is adjusting as best he can.

"I have adapted, and I really enjoyed playing on this tour," Frampton recently told Pollstar, referring to his Positively Thankful tour. "It might not be as many notes, but every note has a lot of soul in it, it has a lot of heart in it, because I know deep down that one day I’ll be playing my last note. So I treasure every note I can play right now."