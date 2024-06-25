Peter Frampton Announces the Positively Thankful Tour

Peter Frampton has announced a new run of tour dates leading up to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in October.

The Positively Thankful Tour will launch on Sept. 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina, and run through September 23 in Northfield, Ohio.

"It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far," Frampton noted in a press release announcing the dates. "First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on the Positively Thankful Tour."

Frampton wrapped up his Never Ever Say Never Tour in April. The veteran singer and guitarist was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative disease of the muscles, in 2019. He then went on a farewell tour to mark the end of his decades on the road.

But he then decided to tour again. "I'm allowed to change my mind — that I wanted to quit while I was ahead and could still play at the top of my game," he told UCR in 2023. "And things have slipped a little, but my band said, 'What are you talking about? We can't notice any difference.' So I said, 'Well, I know,' because of the choices that I would make in an ad-lib solo, which is what I do all night. My choices are different, but they're not worse. It's just a different way of playing."

Where Is Peter Frampton Playing in 2024?

After the upcoming Positively Thankful Tour starts in South Carolina on Sept. 8, the shows will continue in Washington, D.C., New York and Richmond, Virginia, for nine dates.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on June 28 at Frampton's website. You can see the full list of new tour dates below.

On Oct. 19, Frampton - along with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest - will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After his induction into the new class was announced in April, Frampton said he was left speechless by the honor. "I think I’m a little bit in shock," he said. "I never expected this. People always said, 'You should be in.' I said, 'Eh, what is to be,' you know? So mixed emotions, because it’s something that I just never expected, whereas other people did for me. It's wonderful."

Peter Frampton, the Positively Thankful Tour 2024

September 8 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

September 10 — Washington, D.C. — The Warner Theatre

September 12 — New York, NY — The Beacon Theatre

September 13 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre

September 15 — Westport, CT — Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

September 17 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

September 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Metropolitan Opera House

September 21 — Niagara Falls, NY — Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

September 23 — Northfield, OH — MGM Northfield Park