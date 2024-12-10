Ozzy Osbourne Wants a Black Sabbath Reunion at His Final Concert

Geezer Butler remains in contact with Ozzy Osbourne, and he reports that the ailing singer hopes to reunite Black Sabbath during his final show.

“Ozzy was talking to me about, when he does his farewell concert – which he still wants to do – He’s dying to still get out there and play,” Butler noted during a recent conversation with Lifeminute. “And he suggested, at his very final concert, for the four of us to get up on stage and maybe do three or four songs together. And that would be it, finished.”

Butler reiterated that a Black Sabbath reunion of any kind would be a “one off.” “Definitely no more tours,” the bassist remarked.

When Was Black Sabbath's Last Concert?

The last official Black Sabbath concert took place in 2017, though some of the members have shared the stage since then, like when Osbourne and Tony Iommi performed “Paranoid” at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. You have to go back to 2005 to find the last time Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Bill Ward played together.

In recent years, Osbourne's ongoing health problems have kept him from taking the stage. The legendary frontman – who continues to endure complications from back surgeries, while also battling Parkinson's disease – was originally part of the lineup for the 2023 Power Trip music festival, but had to withdraw from the event. He hoped to play at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, where he was honored as a solo artist, however Ozzy instead passed the spotlight to an ensemble of famous friends who performed his work.