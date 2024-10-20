Ozzy Osbourne Celebrated With All-Star Performance at Rock Hall

A star-studded lineup of rockers joined forces to honor Ozzy Osbourne during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The backing band for Ozzy's set was impressive, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Watt and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. All of the musicians have history with Osbourne: Smith and Watt contributed to 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9, Trujillo also played on the latter album, while Wakeman -- son of Yes' Rick Wakeman -- co-wrote five songs on Osbourne's 2010 LP Scream.

That group was joined by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen for the first song of the set, Osbourne's 1980 classic "Crazy Train." Ozzy himself got the tune started, providing his distinctive demonic cry of "All aboard!" before Keenan took over vocal duties.

Ozzy's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde, and country star Jelly Roll joined for the next song, "Mama I'm Coming Home." The 1991 power ballad marked Osbourne's only Top 40 hit.

Billy Idol Performs 'No More Tears' at Ozzy Osbourne Hall of Fame Induction

Osbourne’s close friend Billy Idol got in on the fun during the third and final song of the set, "No More Tears." Idol was joined by Steve Stevens, his longtime guitarist and collaborator. Prior to the ceremony, Ozzy campaigned for Idol to be inducted one day as well. “Billy Idol is a rock icon,” Osbourne declared earlier this month. “His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Saturday’s all-star performance celebrated Osbourne’s second enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The legendary singer was previously inducted in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath.