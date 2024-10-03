Ozzy Osbourne Argues ‘Rock Icon’ Billy Idol Should Be in the Hall

As Ozzy Osbourne prepares to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, he’s championing the case of another famous singer: Billy Idol.

“Billy Idol is a rock icon,” Osbourne declared during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. “His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Idol has been eligible for the Hall since 2007, but despite an impressive resume -- including over 40 million albums sold and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- he has never been nominated. In 2023, the singer admitted that getting inducted “would be incredible.” “It’s a big thank you to the fans in lots of ways,” Idol explained to Spin at the time. “They really believed and hung in through thick and thin. Towards the end of your career or life, you get a chance to say thanks to everybody because somehow or other, they’ve made my life fucking great. They let me live my dreams. That was incredible. What a gift.”

Billy Idol's History With the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Idol previously appeared during the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Rebel Yell” singer helped honor T. Rex, one of the inductees that year.

Idol will perform at this year’s event during an all-star celebration of Osbourne. Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Steve Stevens, producer Andrew Watt, country star Jelly Roll and actor Jack Black will also be on hand to honor the Prince of Darkness.