Ozzy’s RRHOF Induction to Feature Billy Idol, Jack Black and More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced an all-star lineup of musicians spanning decades and genres to honor Ozzy Osbourne at his upcoming induction.

The institution revealed on Thursday via social media that Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Robert Trujillo, Steve Stevens, producer Andrew Watt, country star Jelly Roll and Jack Black would all take part in honoring the Prince of Darkness.

Osbourne will enter the Rock Hall as a solo artist this month, marking his second enshrinement after being inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. He'll be joined by Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest. The metal legend told Billboard earlier this year that his latest induction "feels different ... because my solo career, it's been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole."

Will Ozzy Osbourne Perform at the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony?

The question on many rock fans' minds is whether Osbourne will perform at the Rock Hall induction ceremony, which takes place in a little over two weeks. He's yet to commit to such a performance publicly, telling Billboard back in April, "You never know." Around that time, he also told his Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison: "I'd like to do a gig without falling over now [but] one surgeon [is] taking his time" with giving him the green light to perform.

Nevertheless, Osbourne is humbled and excited by the induction and the all-star cast of musicians paying tribute to him. He also hopes that some of the band members eventually enjoy the same fate as him.

"Billy Idol is a rock icon," Osbourne told Rolling Stone. "His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

How Can I Watch the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The event will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a TV special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which airs on Jan. 1 on ABC.