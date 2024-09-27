All-Star Lineups Announced for Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

An eclectic list of artists will join forces for performances at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Hall previous teased many of the famous names who would appear at this year's event, but now they've given clarity on who will be performing, as well as which inductees they'll honor.

Slash and Sammy Hagar will be part of a star-studded group celebrating Foreigner. The rock icons will join pop singer Demi Lovato and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for a performance. The Mick Jones-led group, which finally earned induction after more than 20 years of eligibility, will also perform several of their biggest hits during the evening.

Peter Frampton, who memorably helped induct Sheryl Crow at last year's event, is a 2024 inductee. The Who's Roger Daltrey and country star Keith Urban will perform in celebration of the guitar great.

A pair of generational pop stars will come together at the Rock Hall event, when Dua Lipa takes the stage to honor Cher (who will also perform). Meanwhile, James Taylor will join country stars Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally in celebrating the late Jimmy Buffett.

Julia Roberts, who starred in the music video for 2005's “Dreamgirl,” will help induct Dave Matthews Band, while English R&B singer Ella Mai will perform with inductee Mary J. Blige.

Other 2024 honorees scheduled to take the stage include Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick. Ozzy Osbourne, who will enter the Hall for a second time, has expressed his desire to perform, though lingering health issues may not make it possible.

"Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, declared via statement. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever."

How Can I Watch the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The event will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on-demand afterward. Highlights from the event will be broadcast during a TV special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing Jan. 1, 2025 on ABC.