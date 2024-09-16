It may be a bitter pill to swallow, but artists who debuted in the 2000s will soon be eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The institution will consider artists for induction 25 years after the release of their first official recording — which means that, come 2025, artists who first hit the scene in the 21st century will be able to enter the museum’s hallowed halls.

This will inevitably make some rock fans uncomfortable for multiple reasons. Aside from being forced to acknowledge their own mortality, purists will have to reckon with the fact that what constitutes a Rock Hall-worthy artist has changed since the institution first opened in 1983.

Some of the most popular and critically acclaimed artists of the 2000s hewed closely to the sound and aesthetic of the genre’s forebears. The Strokes harked back to the days of New York’s decadent, sleazy glory days as a punk and garage rock epicenter, while the Black Keys’ raucous blues-rock boogie owed a debt to elder statesman like Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf.

These artists fit the more traditional, rigid parameters of a HOF-worthy rock band, but they’re far from the only viable candidates. Others tore up the playbook by mixing genres indiscriminately, while some of the 21st century’s biggest musical icons have had such a seismic impact on culture that genre is practically a moot point. And with the Rock Hall pledging to be more inclusive with its inductees, these artists are as fair game as any.

Read on to see 10 Rock Hall-Worthy Artists Who Debuted in the 2000s.