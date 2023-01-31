Rock Hall of Fame Shares New, More Inclusive Mission Statement

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued a new mission statement seemingly designed to counter complaints about country and hip-hop artists being honored by the organization. The move comes just days before the Rock Hall announces its next class of nominees.

The organization has been criticized in recent years for nominating and inducting an increasing number of artists from outside the rock genre, such as LL Cool J, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton. The country legend attempted to decline her nomination last year, saying, "I don't feel I have earned that right." But the Rock Hall still voted her in.

"From its inception, rock 'n' roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music," the Rock Hall said at the time. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture."

The new mission statement shared during an online press event by Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris on Monday expands on that sentiment: "Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

The 2023 Rock Hall nominees will be announced Wednesday morning. The inductees will be revealed in May, along with the date and location of the next induction ceremony. Parton, Eminem, Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon were chosen for induction from the 17 artists nominated last year.