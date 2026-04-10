Kurt Deimer has released a new version of Queensryche's classic "Silent Lucidity," featuring vocalist Geoff Tate. You can watch a video for the track below.

The actor/film producer, who has been steadily developing a separate career as a songwriter and musician, was moved to revisit the song as a way to highlight the growing suicide epidemic in the U.S. The video shares a lot of details regarding the many ways it affects people in all walks of life, along with a call to action and information for anyone who might need help.

"Back in 2020, before Geoff and I collaborated together, I had just finished a tour and was at Chris Lord-Alge’s studio," Deimer tells UCR. "My grandmother lived to be 106 years old, but the night before she passed, on November 13th, 2020, Chris and I had the idea to cover ‘Silent Lucidity’ because I love that song."

"I remember seeing Geoff Tate perform it [with Queensryche] on MTV's Video Music Awards on TV in 1991, in front of an orchestra, singing ‘Silent Lucidity’ and it stuck in my brain forever how amazing the performance and how killer his voice was."

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"Suicide prevention is also really important to me," he continues. "I made a point to include information in the video to not only bring awareness but to hopefully encourage someone who needs help to get it."

Watch Kurt Deimer and Geoff Tate Perform 'Silent Lucidity.'

Recording 'Silent Lucidity' With Geoff

"Working with Geoff Tate on this song was amazing. Along with Chris Lord-Alge, Geoff is a huge mentor to me," Deimer shared in a press release. "The music video shows the raw footage of us all in the studio recording it because we really wanted to show the passion and heart, soul that went into the recording process of this version of the song. Geoff and [his wife] Susan Tate have been so gracious to me and I am honored to be able to work with them."

A Grog is Born, Deimer's newest album, arrives May 8, featuring 12 tracks that he wrote with his longtime collaborator, Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X. Preorders are open now at his official website. Scared to Death, his new horror-comedy film will be available on demand May 5.

Mental health struggles affect everyone. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers free and confidential help and can be reached at 988, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.