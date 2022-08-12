Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Cold Shiver’ After Being Told of Cable Car Stunt

Ozzy Osbourne recalled how he experienced a “cold shiver” after realizing the risk he took during a cable car trip. The recollection came as he told The Sun about some of the “stupid things” he’d done in his life.

“Once, I was in Albuquerque, where they have this cable car, 1,000 feet up, going to a restaurant at the top of a small mountain,” he said. He didn’t remember anything about the journey until he was told the next day: “Well, you climbed through the roof of the cable car and stood on the roof singing Black Sabbath songs.”

He added, “I looked up at it and a cold shiver went through my body. I had no clue I’d just done that.” Asked if he ever felt he was living on borrowed time, he replied, “I can’t complain because I’ve done some fucking stupid things in my life.”

Osbourne said he also recently reflected on his experience with his wife Sharon as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

"I said to Sharon, ‘What the fuck happened to 40 years?’" he explained. "I mean, I can remember the early Black Sabbath years quite well but I honestly don’t remember a lot of it since. ... I’d be on the road, I’d come off the road and that was my life. So, with these injuries, it’s the longest I’ve ever been at home.”

With those injuries on the mend and two public appearances seeming to confirm his improving health, Osbourne noted he was determined to get back on tour again. He also said he was looking forward to relocating from the U.S. to the U.K. and that he was bringing his home studio with him.

“I’ve got a million dollars' worth of stuff including mixing boards, the whole deal,” he said. “I’ve done two albums since I got sick, and if I hadn’t had anything to do with music, I’d have gone fucking insane.”

