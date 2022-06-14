Ozzy Osbourne Doing Well and on ‘Road to Recovery’ After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well and on the road to recovery" following major surgery, according to his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne.

While Sharon didn't offer more details about the surgery, the singer told Classic Rock in May that he's “waiting on some more surgery on my neck. ... I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

His problems reportedly stem from a near-fatal 2003 ATV accident at his London estate, which led to emergency surgery. In 2019, a fall at his home dislodged metal rods in his body, leading to a tour postponement. Sharon recently detailed her husband’s latest surgery on the British show The Talk, saying, "He has a very major operation on [June 13], and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ahead of the surgery, Ozzy posted his 2010 song "I Love You All" on social media — seemingly a salute to his fans. Many of the singer’s collaborators wished him well on Twitter: Guitarist Gus G. sent "lots of love and positive vibes," and guitarist Zakk Wylde offered "prayers of love and strength to the boss."

Sharon announced Ozzy’s successful outcome, tweeting, "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

The former Black Sabbath member has faced numerous health problems in recent years: In early 2020, he revealed an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, and he recently contracted COVID-19.

In more positive news, Ozzy confirmed in April that he’s completed a new album, though he’s yet to announce a release date. The project includes cameos from Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.