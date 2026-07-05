The producers of the official movie about Oasis’ reunion in 2025 released its first trailer, marking a year since Liam and Noel Gallagher returned to action.

Don’t Look Back in Anger – named after one of the band’s biggest hits – is set to premiere in theaters in September, with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu to follow at an unconfirmed date.

The documentary was created by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. The trailer can be seen below.

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In the 45-second clip Noel is heard saying, “I just don’t see myself onstage with Liam; I just don’t see it.” Elder brother says, “The way it finished – unacceptable,” referring to the sibling argument in 2009 that brought Oasis to an end.

After massive anticipation, the Britpop icons’ Live ’25 tour included 41 shows before an estimated 3 million fans, starting in Cardiff, Wales on Jul. 4 and anding in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 23.

A statement from the producers explained: “The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world.

“The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.

“Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.”