From Walnut Grove to Space Camp: 12 Places ’70s and ’80s Kids Dreamed of Visiting
Netflix dropped its Little House on the Prairie reboot, and if you were a '70s and '80s kid obsessed with the Ingalls, there's a pretty good chance you spent some time convinced Walnut Grove was a real place you could visit. You were a kid, and your only access to information was Encyclopedia Britannica.
Never mind the fact that it was actually filmed in Simi Valley, California, about as far from a Minnesota prairie as you can get. (You seemed to miss the fact that there were parched-looking mountains in the background.)
Every Kid Wanted Their Life to Look Like a Movie or TV Show
As you got a bit older, Chicago started to feel like the center of the universe once John Hughes got his angsty hands on it. How about a haunted subdivision built on an ancient Indian burial ground? That sounds like fun! Or a ghost town where you may end up locked in a jail cell with your family while on vacation? Heck, even a romantic cruise with a cool crew seemed like a nice way to spend some time.
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None of it was real, or even accurate — it all just looked better and way more interesting than your boring life as a kid with a paper route or a crappy babysitting job.
With the new "Little House" reboot bringing Walnut Grove back into the conversation, it felt like a perfect time to revisit the TV and movie spots that had every kid thinking, "I want to go there."
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz