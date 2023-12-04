Mammoth WVH Announces 2024 North American Headlining Tour Dates

Mammoth WVH has announced another leg of North American tour dates for early 2024 in support of their recently released sophomore album Mammoth II.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band will launch the trek on Feb. 21 in St. Louis and wind down on May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. Current tourmate Nita Strauss will open the February and March dates, and instrumental progressive metal band Intervals will open the May shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen Shares His Insane Experience With 'Barbie'

Mammoth WVH's Mammoth Year

Mammoth WVH released Mammoth II, the follow-up to their 2021 self-titled debut, in August. It was preceded by the singles "Another Celebration at the End of the World," "Like a Pastime," "Take a Bow" and "I'm Alright." In addition to headlining tour dates, the band has supported Metallica this year and will open for Slash, Foo Fighters and Metallica in 2024. Van Halen also lent his talents to the Barbie soundtrack.

"2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier," the bandleader said in a statement. "To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can't wait to see everyone next year."

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth II Tour 2024

Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

Feb 23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

Feb 24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Feb 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Feb 28 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ^

Mar 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

Mar 2 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

Mar 5 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

Mar 6 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

Mar 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre ^

Mar 9 – Charles Town, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

Mar 10 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

May 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center *

May 5 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

May 7 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen *

May 8 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

May 10 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *

May 14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

May 16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

May 17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

^ Nita Strauss opening

* Intervals opening