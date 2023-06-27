Wolfgang Van Halen Honors Eddie on Mammoth WVH’s New ‘Take a Bow’

Mammoth WVH has released a sweeping new song titled "Take a Bow," the third offering from their upcoming sophomore album Mammoth II.

The melodic, mournful song clocks in at nearly seven minutes and features a red-hot guitar solo from bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, full of tasty phrasing and hyperspeed finger-tapping. It's sure to satisfy fans of Wolfgang's virtuoso father, Eddie Van Halen — and the connections don't stop there.

"It was the last song we finished. It's officially the longest song I've released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special," Wolfgang explained in a statement. "I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad's original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It's straight-up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of Dad's history on this song forever."

You can watch the lyric video below.

Mammoth WVH will release Mammoth II on Aug. 4. They previously teased the album with lead single "Another Celebration at the End of the World," released in March, and "Like a Pastime," which came out in May. As he did on the band's 2021 self-titled debut, Van Halen wrote and played every part of the new album himself.

"On the debut, there was this width of what the project was," Van Halen recently told Guitar World. "What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is. Further left, for example, there's a song that’s all on piano, so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there's some really heavy shit in comparison to the debut! That's what I find really exciting. It's fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides."

Mammoth WVH is currently on the road and will support Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Metallica on various dates this summer.