Drew Carey: Phish’s Sphere Show Made U2 ‘Look Like a Bar Band’

Comedian Drew Carey is still raving about Phish’s performance at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and shared an eye-opening comparison to the venue’s previous tenant, U2.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio, Carey – who described himself as a “casual U2 fan” – revealed that a friend had convinced him to check out the Irish rockers during their residency at the Sphere.

“It blew my mind how great it was,” the comedian admitted, adding that he went back multiple times to see U2 again and even flew in friends to join him for the shows.

Carey’s impression, however, changed once he returned to Las Vegas to see Phish.

“Then, three songs into Thursday night with Phish at the Sphere, I honestly was kinda mad. I wanted to call U2 and get my money back,” the comedian declared. “It made them look like a bar band.”

“Nothing against U2, it was a great show,” Carey continued, explaining his opinion. “I think Phish took full advantage of the audio and the video in that place and what could possibly be done. Now my mind is spinning about things I want to see at the Sphere.”

Drew Carey Said He'd Stick His 'D--- in a Blender' to See Phish at the Sphere Again

Carey has been lauding Phish’s Sphere concert for over a week now.

"I swear I just talked to God. I would give you all my money, stick my dick in a blender and swear off pussy for the rest of my life in exchange for this,” the comedian memorably tweeted on April 22, accompanied with visuals from the show. “Bro I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie."

Carey’s tweet went viral and got Phish’s attention. The band happily responded by sending him an autographed blender.