Hear Mammoth WVH’s New Song ‘Like a Pastime’

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled "Like a Pastime," the latest song from Mammoth WVH's upcoming sophomore album.

You can watch the lyric video below.

The polymath bandleader described the hooky, high-octane track in a statement. "It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top," he said. "I was teaching my fiance what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It's certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album."

"Like a Pastime" is the second song released from Mammoth II, following in the footsteps of "Another Celebration at the End of the World," which came out in March.

Just as he did on the first album, Van Halen wrote and performed every part of the upcoming LP.

"Some people try to turn me playing everything into a negative thing, which surprises me," the rocker noted to Guitar World. "It's like they think I won't let other people play on it or something like that. But really this is what Mammoth is and always has been – it's my artistic expression."

Van Halen further revealed that the upcoming album will be a natural evolution from the first.

"I've gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one," he explained. "What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is. Further left, for example, there's a song that's all on piano, so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there's some really heavy shit in comparison to the debut! That's what I find really exciting. It's fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides."

Mammoth WVH will spend much of the summer touring alongside legendary acts. The group will spend an extended run opening for Metallica and also has dates lined up with Motley Crue and Def Leppard.