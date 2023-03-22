Hear Mammoth WVH’s ‘Another Celebration at the End of the World’

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled "Another Celebration at the End of the World," the first single from Mammoth WVH’s upcoming sophomore album Mammoth II.

As he did with his band's self-titled 2021 debut, Van Halen sings and plays every instrument on the lively new single, packing a ton of clever riffs and twists into a compact 4:35 runtime.

Listen to "Another Celebration at the End of the World" below. According to the song's YouTube post, Mammoth II is scheduled to be released on August 4.

Van Halen previously revealed that the second Mammoth WVH album will sound “a bit similar” to Mammoth WVH, but with a natural evolution in the songwriting. “I’ve gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one,” he explained to Guitar World.

“On the debut there was this width of what the project was," he continued, pointing to softer songs like "Distance" and louder tracks like "Stone." "What I want to do with this album is widen what that breadth is. Further left, for example, there’s a song that’s all on piano, so it has more of a softer vibe. But on the right, there’s some really heavy shit in comparison to the debut! That’s what I find really exciting. It’s fun to stretch the definition of Mammoth on both sides.”

Hear Mammoth WVH Perform 'Another Celebration at the End of the World'