Watch Mammoth WVH Rock Battle of the Bands in ‘I’m Alright’ Video

What, you thought Wolfgang Van Halen was done promoting his new album? Think again. The Mammoth WVH mastermind has released another single titled "I'm Alright" ahead of this week's release of his band's sophomore effort, Mammoth II.

You can watch the video below.

"I'm Alright" follows the release of "Another Celebration at the End of the World," "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow." The soaring, midtempo arena-rock song features an urgent piano riff and blistering solos from Van Halen, with his uncle, Patrick Bertinelli, credited for "wah pedal operation."

The video once again features multiple Wolfgangs gearing up for a battle of the bands where they'll square off against the Mammoth WVH live band. Van Halen pulls several dirty tricks to sabotage the band, slashing the members' tires, stealing keys, turning off their alarm clocks, clipping their guitar strings and dropping banana peels on their path. Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, also makes a cameo as an exasperated box office employee.

"The video is really fun, continuing the story that was established from 'Don't Back Down' and 'Another Celebration at the End of the World,'" Van Halen explained in a press release. "I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing — as opposed to what people expect — this is certainly that song."

Mammoth WVH will release Mammoth II, the follow-up to their 2021 self-titled debut, on Friday. They'll promote the album on the road as headliners and support Metallica and Alter Bridge.