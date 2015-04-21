Loverboy, Rick Springfield and the Romantics have announced a joint tour that will begin in late summer and continue through September.

You can see the full itinerary for the tour below.

Loverboy rose from opening gigs for Journey and Kiss to early-'80s fame with hits like "Turn Me Loose" and "Working for the Weekend." They'd ultimately sell more than eight million albums in the U.S. alone between 1981's Get Lucky and 1985's Lovin' Every Minute of It. Loverboy briefly broke up at decade's end, but have been together again since 1991. Their most recent studio effort is 2014's Unfinished Business.

The Romantics first made a splash with the power-pop radio favorite "What I Like About You" in 1980, but found their greatest success with 1983's Top 5 hit "Talking in Your Sleep." The lineup still includes a core trio of original members led by frontman Wally Palmer, and has occasionally included Blondie drummer Clem Burke in the past.

Springfield scored a pair of U.S. top 10 albums with 1981's Working Class Dog and 1982's Success Hasn't Spoiled Me Yet as he starred on daytime television's General Hospital. He saw the Grammy-winning "Jessie's Girl" top the chart in 1981, and has earned four more Top 10 U.S. hits along the way -- among them, a cover of Sammy Hagar's "I've Done Everything for You."

Loverboy, the Romantics and Rick Springfield 2015 Tour

8/29 -- Atlanta, GA

8/30 -- Augustine, FL

9/2 -- Hollywood, FL

9/4 -- Raleigh, NC

9/5 -- Charlotte, NC

9/10 -- Chicago, IL

9/11* -- Cleveland, OH

9/12 -- Atlantic City, NJ

9/13 -- Holmdel, NJ

9/16 -- Westbury, NY

9/17 -- Bethlehem, PA

9/18 -- Detroit, MI

9/20 -- Cincinnati, OH

9/22 -- Houston, TX

9/23** -- Oklahoma City, OK

*Romantics will be replaced by Donnie Iris

**Includes only Loverboy and Rick Springfield

See Sammy Hagar and Other Rockers in our Top 100 Albums of the '90s