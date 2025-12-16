Rick Springfield is starting to fill in his 2026 tour schedule.

The "Jessie's Girl" singer has eight dates lined up so far, which are all listed below. It's reasonable to guess this is just the beginning of Springfield's plans for the year, as he performed 61 shows in 2025 and 44 in 2024.

Before hitting the road Springfield will appear on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which kicks off at 8PM on Dec. 31.

In a February 2025 interview with UCR, Springfield said he was working on a new studio album. "I think it's going to be a little different," he explained. "It's going to be a little heavier. There's an approach I'm trying, that I don't know if it will work or not, but we'll see."

Rick Springfield Pays Tribute to 'General Hospital Co-Star Anthony Geary

On Monday Springfield paid tribute to his former General Hospital co-star Anthony Geary, who died on Sunday. "Sad to hear of Tony’s passing. He was the reason GH went where it went in the early ‘80s," he wrote. "The rest of us rode along with him and did our part but Tony was the driver along with the great Gloria Monty. Had a really great evening with Tony and my guys in Amsterdam years ago. Such a good guy who deserved all the accolades he received. Love to those he left behind."

Rick Springfield 2026 Tour Dates

March 7: Dallas, TX @ Mesquite Arena

March 8: Lake Charles, LA @ L'Auberge Casino Resort

April 10: Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Center

April 15: Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall

April 18: Tiffin, OH @ The Ritz Theatre

May 28: Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Event Center

May 30: Napa, VA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Aug. 23: Gatlinburg, TN @ The Mountain Music Festival