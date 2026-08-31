Foreigner Gears Up for Fall 2026 Headlining Shows

Foreigner wrapped up their run with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour over the weekend with a final stop in Rogers, Arkansas. Next, they'll dive into nearly 30 fall headlining shows.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an updated preview of rock's biggest Fall 2026 tours. For more information and tickets, go to Foreigner's official website.

They're now fronted by a familiar figure: Band member Luis Maldonado stepped forward when frontman Kelly Hansen left in May 2025. "These guys are really my brothers, and so for me, my whole motivation was to keep this band together," Maldonado told The Spokesman-Review. "I just couldn’t see it dispersing."

When Did Luis Maldonado Join Foreigner?

Mick Jones, the group's final remaining original member, has left the road after a Parkinson's diagnosis. But Maldonado said Jones is still very much involved with Foreigner: "We all have kind of the same spirit – and to be honest, I have to give credit to Mick Jones, because he's the one who handpicked everybody in this band," Maldonado told Billboard. "This is Mick's band," he added.

Maldonado has been with Foreigner since 2021, though originally as a multi-instrumentalist. He remembers listening to the rock stations drifting over from Arizona as a youngster in the border city of Nogales, Mexico. That's where he first heard Foreigner.

READ MORE: Foreigner's Most Underrated Songs

"It was 'Feels Like the First Time,' and I just remember hearing all those sounds – you know, the keyboards, the big guitars," Maldonado told Billboard. "I'm like, 'Wow, listen to that sound!' That's kind of what made me obsessed with music."

He grew up in Tucson and then moved to California to chase his rock dreams, fronting an early band with drummer Tim Alexander of Primus fame and bassist Paz Lenchantin, later of the Pixies. Maldonado went on to tour and record with Michael Schenker and UFO, John Waite (2011's Rough and Tumble) and Glenn Hughes, among others.

Some recent Foreigner tour stops have featured both Luis Maldonado and original frontman Lou Gramm. (Joy Malone, Getty Images) Luis Maldonado and Lou Gramm

Maldonado's most recent stop before Foreigner was with Train, where he again played guitar. Then Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein, an acquaintance of Maldonado's, asked him to join – but only to take over for departing multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel.

"So I showed up to Third Encore [Studios] in Burbank, you know, this big old rehearsal, and we just got in a room and we started playing," Maldonado told Billboard. "It was like, 'Wow, this is incredible.'" He didn't start singing with the group until fill-in dates during a Latin American tour some four years later.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Foreigner Album

Hansen retired soon after, and Foreigner discovered that they already had his replacement on board. "I never set out to sing [lead] for this band," Maldonado admitted to Local Spins. But "we have a history and [we want to] keep the music alive."

Foreigner Gears Up for Fall 2026 Headlining Shows

Foreigner's most recent live release, In the Eye of the Storm, combined performances from every era with vocals by original frontman Lou Gramm, Hansen and Maldonado. They've also issued special Spanish-language versions of "Urgent" and "I Want to Know What Love Is," leveraging Maldonado's bi-lingual heritage.

He welcomes every opportunity. "You become the instrument," Maldonado told The Spokesman-Review. "It's one thing to just sing the song, do all the lyrics and notes – but it's a different thing when you're actually trying to connect that song to the audience."

Foreigner's headlining dates kick off on in mid-September in Las Vegas, with key stops in Georgia, Virginia, Texas and California along the way. An expanded reissue of 1979's Head Games is due in October. The group then concludes their 2026 calendar of shows in early November with a return to Nevada.

Listen to Foreigner's Spanish Version of 'Urgent'

Foreigner Fall 2026 Tour Dates

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

9/18 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

9/19 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

9/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/23 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/25 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

9/26 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

9/29 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

10/1 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino

10/2 – Norman, OK @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino

10/3 – Forrest City, AR @ E. Arkansas Community College of Fine Arts

10/6 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

10/7 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

10/9 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Grand Event Center

10/10 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center

10/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom

10/18 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

10/23-24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Casino

10/25 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Casino

10/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/30 – Friant, CA @ Table Mountain Casino

10/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

11/1 – Reno, NV @ The Reno Ballroom

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Foreigner