Rick Springfield Got Brain Damage 25 Years Ago. He Just Found Out

Rick Springfield has revealed that he suffered brain damage in a stage fall in 2000 – but only just found out about it.

Now 75, Springfield sustained injuries when he lost his footing during a show in Las Vegas, but believed he’d only hurt his arm at the time.

“I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again,” Springfield told People in a recent interview. “I thought I had just broken my wrist.”

He recently underwent a whole-body MRI scan, which told the full story: “I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that.”

Springfield admitted that many people would rather ignore health issues, but he always wants to be aware when something’s amiss. He adopted that position after his father’s avoidable death.

“My dad died from not wanting to know,” he explained. “He thought he had stomach cancer for years and never got it checked out. When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out.”

That was a “giant message,” Springfield said. “If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then. I could find out I have terminal cancer tomorrow and be dead in a year, but I can only do all I can do.”

Why Rick Springfield Experimented with Ketamine

Springfield says he still feels like a 20-year-old in many ways. “Then I see people dying from old age and disease and I go, ‘Wow, I’m the same age as old people!’

He cut back on his alcohol intake two years ago, describing the change as “a natural thing.” He added: “I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time.”

In recent times, he’s also experimented with ketamine to see if it might help with his lifelong struggle against depression. “I wanted to see if it would open a few things in my brain,” Springfield said.

“It was a creative experiment. … I did it for as long as suggested, and I wasn’t a big fan. It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me, although I have been writing a lot, so you never know what kind of effect it has later on. It’s not a black-and-white kind of thing.”