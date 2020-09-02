Joe Walsh and Brian Johnson Share Supergroup Dream Joke

Joe Walsh and Brian Johnson recently joked about forming a supergroup that would also include Robert Plant and Roger Daltrey.

The old friends were chatting on a recent episode of Eagles guitarist Walsh’s Old Fashioned Rock ’n’ Roll Radio Show, where they discussed how desperate they both were to get back onstage as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allows. The chat came a year after a misunderstanding led many to believe they'd been working on a record together – something Walsh flatly denied.

“I’m not gonna go there, but maybe we should start a band,” Walsh said. “Aw, Joe, that would be good,” AC/DC singer Johnson replied. “Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey – we’d get all the boys. We can sing rock ’n’ roll harmonies.”

Comparing the idea to the Three Tenors, Johnson added, “The Three Rock Singers: That would be pretty good, wouldn’t it?” Walsh responded, “Why don’t you write some music that needs a guitar part?” “I’ve got a ton of tunes!” said Johnson.

The conversation turned to hopes they could be performing again at some point next year, with Walsh observing that he “never thought we’d not be playing.” Johnson confirmed he was in touch with AC/DC bandmates Angus Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams and was looking forward to the prospect of playing live. “It would be lovely just to get out there … on that stage and just give it everything you’ve got," he noted. "Can’t live without the music, son!”

You can listen to their conversation below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson reported that he was no longer racing classic sports cars because he can't get insured: “The insurance companies didn’t like me racing: ‘You can’t do that – it’s dangerous!’” “They don’t like me taking helicopter lessons," Walsh replied.

When Johnson explained that he was still driving his collection of cars at top speeds, even though he isn't actually racing, Walsh told him to be careful because he doesn't want to have to pull his friend out of a tree one day. “Oh no, that’s when the fun starts!” Johnson said.

Last year, Johnson interviewed Plant, and they shared a joke about Johnson taking the vacant Led Zeppelin singer role. Plant offered to "put in a good word."