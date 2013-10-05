When a band makes an album as successful and ubiquitous as AC/DC's Back in Black, its subsequent catalog can’t help but be overshadowed.

Add to that the borderline religious devotion bestowed upon their pre-Back in Black catalog with Bon Scott, and their Brian Johnson-fronted output after Back in Black simply can’t compete.

So our goal here is to set this cosmic imbalance to rights by calling some much-deserved attention on these Top 10 AC/DC Post-Back in Black Songs. Just because we’ll never love ‘em nearly as much as their perfect older brothers doesn’t mean we don’t love 'em just the same: