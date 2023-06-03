Inside Joe Walsh’s New Multi-Million California Bungalow: Photos

Joe Walsh has got some new digs to his name.

The Eagles guitarist recently purchased a house in Sherman Oaks, California, northeast of Los Angeles, which features three bedrooms, three and a half baths and an impressive backyard pool. Built in 1959, the ranch-style house also has a whole-home sound system, a bright, open-concept main floor and tons of natural light.

According to Taste of Country, Walsh and his wife, Marjorie Bach bought the house for her son, Christian Quilici, who works as a producer for Walsh's annual VetsAid charity. The small but impressive abode sold for a substantial $2.345 million, but, as Walsh once declared: "I have a mansion, forget the price."

You can view photos from the new house down below.

The Eagles currently do not have any 2023 tour dates scheduled. Walsh most recently performed at Stephen Stills' Light Up the Blues charity concert in April. Before that, Walsh performed with a newly reunited James Gang at VetsAid last November, which featured guests like Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders.

Walsh subsequently told Billboard that he's not opposed to extending the reunion and booking more shows. "I haven't played loud on 11 in a long time; I play in a vocal group, so I have small amps," he said. "It's different to turn it up and go for it, and I didn't realize how much I missed it until we started cookin' with the James Gang. I can't wait to play again."