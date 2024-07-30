James Hetfield has revealed what he learned from Metallica’s nonprofit work via their All Within My Hands foundation. And the frontman said that while it was the “corniest” lesson, it was still true.

Named after a track on 2003 album St. Anger, the group started the organization in 2017, aiming “to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends.”

Since then, millions of dollars have been raised for a wide range of causes including food banks, disaster relief and education programs, while fans are encouraged to take part in voluntary work in their own communities.

In a recent episode of The Metallica Report (below), Hetfield explained that the foundation logo included a key entering a lock to give access to the “knowledge of, ‘it is better to give than to receive.’”

He continued: “As corny as that sounds, there’s not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else, and doing it without telling about it. … It goes against everything that humans are – ‘I need this; you give me that; I need to take this.’ Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is; or, ‘There’s a can of food there – I better get mine or else.’”

Saying his experience had taught him how to move from “that sparseness mentality” to “completely the opposite,” he added: “[D]espite everything I’ve learned, the corniest saying, ‘it’s better to give than receive,’ is so true.”

James Hetfield’s Favorite Part of Metallica’s Charity Work

Hetfield said that, for him, the best of the foundation’s work was “the ability to sponsor people into restarting their life or giving them sense of hope, giving them a trade that they can take anywhere in the world and feel that they are worthy.”

He reflected: “And it could be a little selfish of me, because I like doing that stuff…It’s not something I need to sustain me and my family, So it’s more of a hobby – but it’s a career for most people.

“You don’t take the time every day to realize that, ‘Wow, someone… built this couch we’re sitting on.’ … Someone else has taken the time to learn how to do it, and it makes our lives better. So why are they not respected as much as a doctor or a lawyer? … It’s kind of the same thing.”