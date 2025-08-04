Foreigner Set to Introduce New Frontman to U.S. Audiences

Foreigner is celebrating the arrival of Foreigner 4 Deluxe and 50 years of music with an extended string of U.S. concerts. See the complete list of dates and venues below.

Original lead singer Lou Gramm will again reunite with the group on select songs. He'll be joined by Foreigner's new frontman Luis Maldonado, who will be making his first major stateside appearances. The current lineup is rounded out by bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein and drummer Chris Frazier.

Foreigner is still on tour with longtime frontman Kelly Hansen through November. The first U.S. stops featuring Maldonado include a pair of two-night stands in Port Chester, New York, and Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets for the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour are already on sale.

Foreigner played introductory shows with Maldonado last April during the South American leg of this tour. Maldonado had originally joined the group in 2021 as a replacement for longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel, after earlier stints with UFO, Glenn Hughes and Train.

Maldonado later recorded Spanish-language versions of some of Foreigner's best-known songs before filling in for Hansen, who is stepping down following the current round of previously announced U.S. shows. Hansen also fronted the group for 2009's gold-selling Top 30 hit Can't Slow Down, their most recent album.

Gramm has been taking more occasional guest turns lately, reconnecting Foreigner to its storied past after stalwart guitarist Mick Jones left the road. He'd been Foreigner's last touring cofounder before a Parkinson's diagnosis. Jones has since released a new song, "Shelter From the Storm," but won't be attending Foreigner's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

Constantine Maroulis will be opening Foreigner's shows in December. He had a breakout performance on American Idol before playing a Tony-nominated role in Rock of Ages on Broadway.

Foreigner 2025 U.S. Dates With Kelly Hansen

8/4 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

8/5 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

8/8 – North Lawrence, OH @ Neon Nights 2025

8/10 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

8/11 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

8/15 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

8/16 – Gibson City, IL @ Sangamon Ave

8/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla County Fairgrounds

8/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

8/30 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair Inc

9/5 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

9/12 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

9/14 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Bourbon & Beyond 2025

9/16 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

9/18 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

9/20 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

9/21 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E 2025

9/27 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10/3-4 – Durant, OK @ The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort

10/10-11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/21 – St. John's, NL @ Mary Browns Centre

10/23 – Sydney, NS @ Centre 200

10/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

10/25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

10/27 – Montréal, QC @ Place des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve

10/28 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place

10/29 – Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place

10/30 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

11/1 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

11/2 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

11/5 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Co-op Place

11/7 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

Foreigner 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Luis Maldonado

12/3-4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

12/6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

12/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater

12/9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

12/11-12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

