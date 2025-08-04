Foreigner Set to Introduce New Frontman to U.S. Audiences
Foreigner is celebrating the arrival of Foreigner 4 Deluxe and 50 years of music with an extended string of U.S. concerts. See the complete list of dates and venues below.
Original lead singer Lou Gramm will again reunite with the group on select songs. He'll be joined by Foreigner's new frontman Luis Maldonado, who will be making his first major stateside appearances. The current lineup is rounded out by bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein and drummer Chris Frazier.
Foreigner is still on tour with longtime frontman Kelly Hansen through November. The first U.S. stops featuring Maldonado include a pair of two-night stands in Port Chester, New York, and Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets for the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour are already on sale.
Foreigner played introductory shows with Maldonado last April during the South American leg of this tour. Maldonado had originally joined the group in 2021 as a replacement for longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel, after earlier stints with UFO, Glenn Hughes and Train.
Maldonado later recorded Spanish-language versions of some of Foreigner's best-known songs before filling in for Hansen, who is stepping down following the current round of previously announced U.S. shows. Hansen also fronted the group for 2009's gold-selling Top 30 hit Can't Slow Down, their most recent album.
Gramm has been taking more occasional guest turns lately, reconnecting Foreigner to its storied past after stalwart guitarist Mick Jones left the road. He'd been Foreigner's last touring cofounder before a Parkinson's diagnosis. Jones has since released a new song, "Shelter From the Storm," but won't be attending Foreigner's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.
Constantine Maroulis will be opening Foreigner's shows in December. He had a breakout performance on American Idol before playing a Tony-nominated role in Rock of Ages on Broadway.
Foreigner 2025 U.S. Dates With Kelly Hansen
8/4 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
8/5 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
8/8 – North Lawrence, OH @ Neon Nights 2025
8/10 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
8/11 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
8/15 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
8/16 – Gibson City, IL @ Sangamon Ave
8/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla County Fairgrounds
8/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
8/30 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair Inc
9/5 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
9/12 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater
9/14 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Bourbon & Beyond 2025
9/16 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
9/18 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
9/20 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
9/21 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E 2025
9/27 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
10/3-4 – Durant, OK @ The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort
10/10-11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/21 – St. John's, NL @ Mary Browns Centre
10/23 – Sydney, NS @ Centre 200
10/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
10/25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
10/27 – Montréal, QC @ Place des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve
10/28 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place
10/29 – Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place
10/30 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena
11/1 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens
11/2 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
11/5 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Co-op Place
11/7 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
Foreigner 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Luis Maldonado
12/3-4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
12/6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
12/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater
12/9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
12/11-12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
12/13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center
