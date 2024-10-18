According to a new report, Foreigner stars Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott are skipping the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for different reasons.

Elliott, who served as the group's drummer from 1976 to 1993, announced on Thursday that he would not be attending due to an unspecified but "totally unacceptable" issue with the schedule he was provided for the event.

"We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction," he wrote on Facebook. "So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed.”

According to Billboard, "one specific bone of contention was that only band members were to walk the red carpet before the show, without their spouses." The story goes on to explain that Jones will not be attending as a result of his current battle with Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis the band's founding guitarist revealed earlier this year.

The band issued their own statement, noting that "original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills will be there to accept the awards on behalf of the band’s leader and founder Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott, along [with] those of Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who passed away some years ago.”

Slash, Sammy Hagar, Chad Smith, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson will perform in Foreigner's honor at the ceremony, with Hagar noting on Instagram that he will be singing the band's 1978 hit "Hot Blooded." The ceremony takes place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday night and will be aired live on Disney Plus.