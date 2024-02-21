Foreigner’s Mick Jones Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Mick Jones of Foreigner has opened up about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Foreigner is currently traveling North America on their farewell tour, but Jones has not performed with them since 2022.

"Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright," Jones said in a statement. "However, I've always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence.

Parkinson's is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I've had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts — I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life."

Foreigner's First Rock Hall Nomination

Earlier this year, Foreigner earned their very first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, though they've been eligible since 2002.

At the time of this writing, Foreigner holds the second place spot in the Hall's fan-voted ballot. On Tuesday, Jones' stepson, the producer Mark Ronson, took to social media to encourage fans to vote for Foreigner, enlisting the help of Dave Grohl, Slash, Jack Black, Chad Smith and Josh Homme.

"Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything," Ronson said in an Instagram post. "But I'm also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh...Enjoy this video and VOTE BABY VOTE!"

This year's Rock Hall inductees will be announced in late April.