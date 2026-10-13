Eric Clapton has announced five new concert dates, scheduled for May of 2027.

The guitarist will perform in Birmingham, England on May 17, followed by four shows at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on May 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Tickets will be available starting Oct. 16.

This year, Clapton played a handful of U.S. concerts, a tour that culminated last month in his seventh Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Austin, Texas. He performed on a two-day bill that also included Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Marcus King, Sonny Landreth, Taj Mahal, John Mayer, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Trey Anastasio and more. Replays of that event are still available for viewing.

On Oct. 1, Clapton was scheduled to appear at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for Buddy Guy's 90th birthday concert, but ultimately did not appear due to illness. At present, Clapton does not have any other concerts scheduled before May 2027.

Eric Clapton's Upcoming 'Road to Escondido' Release

In other Clapton news, The Road to Escondido: Enhanced Edition is set for release on Nov. 20, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original collaborative album with J.J. Cale. It features three previously unreleased songs from the original recording sessions, three live tracks from Live in San Diego and new liner notes.

"People are unaware of how important he is in the tree of the musical history of [the U.S.] and the world," Clapton said in a statement, "and the effect he's had on people, in a very subtle way, in the way they sing, play guitar and make records."