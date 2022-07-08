Eagles Add Six Canadian Dates to ‘Hotel California’ Tour

Eagles have announced six Canadian dates for their Hotel California Tour, beginning Sept. 9 in Toronto.

The band will continue through several other Canadian cities in September, including Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver.

You can view the list of dates down below.

Several pre-sales will launch on July 14; a day later, all tickets, plus a limited number of VIP packages and other exclusive offers will be available. More information and tickets can be found on the band's website.

Eagles resumed their Hotel California Tour, which has been running since 2019, earlier this year. They first performed to a sold-out crowd in February, and in April, Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, stepped down from performing with the band.

"We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future," the band said in a statement at the time. "Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Eagles' touring lineup consists of co-founder Don Henley, longtime bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and country star Vince Gill.

Eagles 'Hotel California' Canadian Tour Dates 2022

Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 20 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena