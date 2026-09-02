Drivin N Cryin have announced that their ongoing tour dates will continue this fall.

The concerts, which presently run through the second half of November, represent the most extensive outing for the Atlanta rock legends in years and with good reason.

Led by founder Kevn Kinney, they've been out supporting the band's newest album, Crushing Flowers, which arrived earlier this year. Additionally, the songwriter got a nice bit of spotlight when the Black Crowes brought him out to guest on a cover of Drivin N Cryin's "Acceleration" during their Georgia concert in May.

Tickets for most of the dates are on sale now and more information can be found at the group's official website. You can see the complete list of upcoming concerts below.

Drivin N' Cryin's Latest Album

Crushing Flowers is the band's first new album since 2019's Live the Love Beautiful. The set was produced by guitarist Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit), who is more than qualified for that job, having also occasionally played with the group. The record also features contributions from Kinney's longtime collaborator and friend, Peter Buck, as well as the late Todd Snider.

The band, known for radio staples like "Fly Me Courageous" and "Honeysuckle Blue," have a fresh amount of vigor within the latest material found on Crushing Flowers, a record that Kinney put a considerable amount of energy into, through the lens that it could be the final Drivin N Cryin album

Watch Drivin N Cryin's 'Mirror Mirror' Video

"It was an intentional record that I kind of wanted to make for Drivin N Cryin," Kinney tells UCR now. "It was like, 'I want to make one more record for Drivin N Cryin fans.'"

He even had a title, thinking he'd call it Looks Like We're Back Again, perhaps, with the title track as the first song on the proposed album, which he thought would go in more of a "hard rock" direction.

But he had these "other songs" and you know how that can go....

"I didn't chicken out, but I kind of compromised a little bit," he explains, looking at the direction of where things went instead with Crushing Flowers.

"The song 'Mirror Mirror,' I've been doing acoustic with me and Peter Buck playing acoustic and it's really pretty, but Sadler turned it into this cool Tom Petty kind of thing, and I was really, really loving it."

The rest of the album played out similarly and Kinney is more than satisfied with how things wrapped up -- and the no-frills path that it took as a result.

"This is just for Drivin N Cryin fans to love," he says. "And if other people happen to love it, that's great."

READ MORE: September 2026's New Rock Music Releases

'I Don't Think There's Any Other Band Out There Like Them'

You can put fellow peers like Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Cracker's David Lowery in the camp of some of his famous fans and fellow songwriters.

"Kevn's important because Kevn, in a way, is a part of something that Gram Parsons called 'cosmic American music," Robinson told UCR during a separate conversation. "I always felt Drivin N Cryin were indicative of that, you know, taking all these different roots, these elements, and making something rock and roll out of it."

Listen to the Black Crowes' Version of Drivin N Cryin's 'Acceleration'

Lowery also sees the unique depth of what Kinney and Drivin N Cryin have done together as a band. He points out how what Kevn does with his solo work and what he does with the group, it's two different worlds. When you get inside the universe of Drivin N Cryin, things continue to splinter in fascinating ways.

"I think about a show we played together in Charleston [earlier this summer] on the beach. I mean, he's going from basically almost '80s metal to just straight up country and [he does that] very fluidly, all in his voice and his tone," Lowery explains.

"It's such a great, like, weird band, you know? They just kind of move between those genres and styles all in his voice," he continues. "But in a different way than Cracker does. It's just kind of a different way. There's something cool about it and it's unique. I don't think there's any other band out there like them."

Watch Drivin N Cryin's 'Dead End Road' Video

Let's Go Dancing...

You don't have to look far to find other acolytes for Kinney and the music of Drivin N Cryin. The Black Crowes are just one of the many bands and artists who have participated in Let's Go Dancing, which began as an ambitious 100-song tribute to the songwriter and his music.

To date, there have been four volumes of songs released, featuring an unbelievable collective of friends and fans offering their interpretations of Kinney's work.

Each album has a fun twist, leading with a new version of "Let's Go Dancing," from Drivin N Cryin's 1991's Fly Me Courageous album. It illustrates how Kevn's songs evolve in the hands of others.

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers teams up with Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey for the first version of "Let's Go Dancing," while Jamey Johnson leads off the second chapter. Keller Williams has the honors for the third installment and Deer Tick takes the reins for "Let's Go Dancing" on the fourth album, which was released in April.

Warren Haynes, Indigo Girls' Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Butch Walker, Alejandro Escovedo, Shovels and Rope, Darius Rucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Futurebirds and Puddles Pity Party are just a selection of the others who have thrown their support behind the ongoing project, which began as a way to surprise Kinney and celebrate his 60th birthday during lockdown in 2020.

Anna Jensen, Kinney's wife, is the one who's been the engine in every sense behind the ongoing Let's Go Dancing series, coordinating the artists, setting up a record label to release the music, curating each album and even doing a special piece of artwork that goes along with every single that is released. She grew up as a music fan in the '90s who had a great amount of appreciation for the soundtracks, compilations and tributes that were being released in that period.

Listen to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Cover Drivin N Cryin's 'Look What You've Done to Your Brother'

She points to the Sweet Relief tribute albums that were released in 1993 and 1996 as a couple of examples that were formative. 1994's If I Were a Carpenter, which featured Sheryl Crow, Sonic Youth, Grant Lee Buffalo and the Cranberries honoring the music of the Carpenters is another one that comes up in discussion.

"That's what these feel like to me, is like a soundtrack, because it's not necessarily super consistent with the vibe," she explains. "I tried to group them into albums that [have] some genre similarities, I suppose, but it can jump [around]."

"I think the second record, we consider more of the roots," she details. "So it goes from bluegrass to gospel, to soul -- and just kind of regular country in between."

Perhaps like the career path of Kinney himself, there's been an element of chaos to all of it. "I knew I just had a general instinct to just get started instead of waiting," she says. "You know, some might have recommended, like, get all the material first and then make a plan. But I just knew that we'd be doing this for a decade if I did it that way."

Instead, she just trusted her gut and followed signs from the universe and she tells UCR that she's glad she did it the way that she's done it, even though it's taken longer than anticipated.

The New Versions Have a Lot of 'Guts'

Kinney appreciates not only the project itself, but also, the liberties that some of the artists have taken with their approach to his music.

"A lot of the songs that we have on our records, I wrote in the studio, or in the practice room, or on tour," he explains. "As we started getting more and more touring [offers and doing] 100 shows a year, 200 shows a year, whatever, there wasn't any time to write."

"So a lot of them we put together pretty quick in the studio, so it's great to hear new versions of them done the way that I didn't have time to reapproach them...or didn't have the guts to reapproach them in that way."

Visit the Tasty Good Records website for more information on the Let's Go Dancing albums. Drivin N Cryin's newest record, Crushing Flowers is also available now.

Listen to Pylon Reenactment Society's Version of Drivin N Cryin's 'Count the Flowers'

Drivin N Cryin 2026 Tour Dates

September 2, 2026 — Louisville, KY — The Whirling Tiger

September 3, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Natalie's

September 4, 2026 — Lakewood, OH — The Winchester

September 5, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

September 6, 2026 — Buffalo, NY — Sportsmen’s Tavern

September 8, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery Philadelphia

September 9, 2026 — Annapolis, MD — Rams Head On Stage

September 10, 2026 — Woodstock, NY — Colony

September 11, 2026 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom

September 13, 2026 — Hyannis, MA — Neptune’s

September 14, 2026 — New York, NY — Lucinda’s

September 16, 2026 — Providence, RI — Alchemy

September 17, 2026 — Newmarket, NH — Stone Church Music Club

September 19, 2026 —Waynesboro, VA — The Foundry

September 20, 2026 — Richmond, VA — Chilton House

September 23, 2026 — Wilmington, NC — Bowstring Wilmington

September 24, 2026 — Raleigh, NC — Bowstring Brewyard Raleigh

September 25, 2026 — Athens, GA — Live Wire Athens

September 26, 2026 — Chattanooga, TN — Barrelhouse Ballroom

October 2, 2026 — Memphis, TN — Overton Park Shell

October 3, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

October 9, 2026 — Savannah, GA — District Live

October 24, 2026 — Williamson, GA — Barnstormers Grill

October 25, 2026 — Tampa, FL — Skipper’s Smokehouse

October 27, 2026 — Gainesville, FL — Heartwood Soundstage

October 28, 2026 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

October 29, 2026 — Sanford, FL — Tuffy’s Music Box

October 30, 2026 — Tallahassee, FL — FSU Collegetown Block Party

November 6, 2026 —Dadeville, AL — Martin's at Lake Martin

November 7, 2026 — Lincoln, AL — Good Time Charlie's

November 8, 2026 — Mobile, AL — The Merry Widow

November 10, 2026 — Baton Rouge, LA — Chelsea’s Live

November 12, 2026 — Katy, TX — Wildcatter Saloon

November 13, 2026 — Austin, TX — Continental Club

November 14, 2026 — Austin, TX — Continental Club

November 15, 2026 — Denton, TX — Dan's Silverleaf

November 20, 2026 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Pour House

November 21, 2026 — Newberry, SC — Newberry Opera House