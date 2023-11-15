December 2023 New Music Releases

Music industry engines begin to idle each December, as most of the major album releases have already arrived. The final month's schedule is typically one of the quietest. This year, however, is a bit different.

Nestled among the usual gift-idea compilations and reissues is the first original music from Peter Gabriel since 2002's Up. His most recent album before i/o, 2011's New Blood, included orchestral rerecordings of earlier songs.

Neil Young's Before and After likewise includes re-recordings of songs from throughout his career, but this time in an acoustic format. Young has included one previously unreleased track, titled "If You Got Love."

Elsewhere, Pink Floyd's expanded special-edition reissue of 1970's Atom Heart Mother will be accompanied by footage from the band's first concert in Japan. The Black Crowes' deluxe reissue of their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, will include unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 in Houston.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2023 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Dec. 1

Argent, Original Album Classics (5CD box with Argent, Ring of Hands, All Together Now, In Deep and Nexus)

Aretha Franklin, A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974 (5CD box)

Bobby Keys [Rolling Stones], Lover’s Rockin’: The Lost Album (with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood)

The Grass Roots, Leaving It All Behind / Move Along / Alotta’ Mileage (2CD set)

Peter Gabriel, i/o

Robben Ford [Joni Mitchell/Kiss], Night in the City

Violent Femmes, Violent Femmes (2CD 40th anniversary deluxe edition)

Dec. 8

Bryan Adams, Into the Fire: Live at the Royal Albert Hall (3CD/Blu-ray box)

Mott the Hoople, All the Young Dudes: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (5CD box)

Neil Young, Before and After

Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother (expanded special-edition reissue)

Warren Haynes, Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 20 (3CD/Blu-ray box with Dave Grohl, Joe Bonamassa, others)

Dec. 15

Black Crowes, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (expanded reissue)

Johnny Winter, The Johnny Winter Story: The GRT/Janus Recordings (2CD set)

Various artists, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 (2CD/Blu-ray box with Keith Richards, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, others)

January and Beyond

Dire Straits, Dire Straits: Live 1978-1992 (8CD box)

10cc, 20 Years: 1972-1992 (14CD box)

The Smile, Wall of Eyes

Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here

Mick Mars [Motley Crue], The Other Side of Mars

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light

Scott Stapp [Creed], Higher Power

Sheryl Crow, Evolution

